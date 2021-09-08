Video: Neymar and Casemiro lead the team’s trot, which has Lucas Veríssimo’s emotion | Brazilian Team

Neymar and Casemiro are still 29 years old each, but, having attended the Brazilian national team for over a decade, they already have the authority to command the trot of novice players.

In a video released by the CBF this Wednesday, the shirt 10 and the defensive midfielder appear playing and dictating the rules for the “baptism” of the newcomers to the group led by Tite.

One of Tite’s captains, Casemiro stood up while defender Lucas Veríssimo spoke and told him to loosen up more and take advantage of the moment to tell more stories. It was then that the Benfica player, from Portugal, made a revelation and was moved:

– I had a first call, in which I got injured. We were super happy, me and my family. But my father soon after contracted Covid-19, we almost lost him. Thanks to God, he recovered, today he’s super well, I talk to him every day, he’s sharing it with me – said Veríssimo, cheered by the cast in the sequence.

In addition to the defender, goalkeeper Everson, defensive midfielder Edenílson, defensive midfielder Gerson and forward Artur also took part in the trot. Wearing a pair of Juliet glasses, everyone had to do a short performance and then sing a song.

Finally, Neymar also demanded that the young players who competed in the Olympics and were called up by Tite also undergo baptism. It was then that Guilherme Arana, Bruno Guimarães and Matheus Cunha also sang a song. Veteran Daniel Alves, also a gold medalist, was spared the game.