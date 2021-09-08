Video! Woman calls Bolsonaro a genocide in Patrícia Abravanel’s show and goes viral | Television

Posted 07/09/2021 12:47 | Updated 09/07/2021 12:56 PM

Rio – This Tuesday, “Vem Pra Cá”, a program presented by Patrícia Abravanel and Gabriel Cartolano on SBT, covered popular demonstrations for and against president Jair Bolsonaro (no party). At one point, a reporter from the network was linking live when the interviewee called the president a “genocide”.

“Away from the genocidal Bolsonaro. Enough, it’s done, it’s over. This country has already been suffering for five years,” said the interviewee in Brasília after the reporter questioned the reason for the demonstration. The scene went viral on the web because the presenter is married to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria.

“I love you, young lady who declared FORA BOLSONARO live on Patricia Abravanel’s program”, wrote one person. “I love you woman who called Bolsonaro a genocide on national television on Patricia Abravanel’s show,” said another. “It made her look like a pot”, emphasized another one.

