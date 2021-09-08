Virginia Fonseca and Zé Felipe buy a new car worth R$ 478 thousand | celebrities

Reproduction/YouTuber Virginia Fonseca Shows Fans New Car

Virginia Fonseca posted a video this Monday (6), on her YouTube channel, telling her that she and her husband, singer Zé Felipe, bought a new car. The influencer showed fans and told curiosities about the acquisition of the car, a Jaguar F Pace, in the amount of R$ 478 thousand.

“Here at home we have two cars, which belong to my mother. We needed another one because my mother has to go to the hospital, the other goes shopping, and I or Zé Felipe were left without a car. of one more car to stay with us, because our family is huge. There’s no way everyone can leave with us in a car because it doesn’t fit, and the advisors who walk with us,” she explains in the video.

Playback/Youtube Virginia Fonseca drives her new car through the condo where she lives

“I don’t care much about the car. This was really out of necessity. The family just grew. In a few days we’ll have to buy a bus”, jokes the singer, who has a three-month-old daughter with YouTuber.

In the video, Virginia walks around the condominium with her car and comments on the comfort provided by the imported car. Check out the video:





