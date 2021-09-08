Volkswagen electric van, ID.Buzz wins launch forecast

The iconic Kombi, symbol of the hippie movement and which was produced by Volkswagen for 56 years, was retired in 2013. Soon, however, it will be back. Called ID.Buzz and popularly known as electric van, it will return to the automotive scene full of modernity.

Unveiled this Monday (06) at IAA 2021, in Munich, five years after the first appearance of the concept, the electric van will have different phases of implementation. The first will start later this year and will comprise some tests on public roads in Munich, Germany, and on Volkswagen’s private runway, located near the city’s main airport.

The second phase will only start after launch in 2022 and promises to really be a game changer in the life of the new Kombi. Volkswagen invested US$2.6 billion (R$13.4 billion) in Argo AI, a startup based in Pittsburgh, USA. The reason? Transform the ID. Buzz on ID. Buzz AD, ie: a vehicle with autonomous driving.

Deadline is 2025

Transforming the “normal” electric van into an autonomous vehicle will be possible through the use of Argo’s most complete version of AV software and hardware. This includes a series of artificial intelligence cameras throughout the vehicle, as well as LiDAR sensors, which have a range of 400 meters.



The deadline for ID.Buzz to start operating is 2025. In an interview with The Verge, however, Bryan Salesky, CEO of Argo, preferred not to nail when effectively everything will be ready: “The technology will be ready when it is ready”, he said .

Source: The Verge, Autoweek