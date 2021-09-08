Volkswagen Taos has price increase for the first time

Volkswagen has raised Taos prices (see the NA Taos Review here). Its newest mid-range SUV – noting that the Tiguan Allspace still exists – rose three months after its launch, keeping values ​​frozen in the face of rising industry and market costs.

Now, the Taos starts at R$159,190 against R$154,990, an increase of R$4,200 in the Comfortline version. The top-of-the-line Highline version rose to R$186,690 from R$181,790, an increase of R$4,900.

The Taos Comfortline, complete with metallic paint, now costs R$ 171,090, thus equipped with adaptive speed and distance control, autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian detector.

In addition, this version also optionally adds heated front seats, front seats with electric adjustments for the driver’s side and manual height adjustment for the passenger and seat covers partially in leather.

At the Highline, complete with two-tone paintwork, it costs R$197,620, including a panoramic sunroof, rear-view mirrors painted in black, exclusive interior with partially leather seat covering, darkened 18-rim alloy wheel, Beats sound system with 8 speakers and black painted ceiling.

Equipped with an EA211 1.4 TSI Flex engine of 150 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm, the Taos also has a six-speed automatic transmission, with front-wheel drive and multilink rear suspension. In this configuration, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds and 194 km/h.

At 4,461 m long, 1,841 m wide, 1,626 m high and 2,680 m between axles, the Taos has 498 liters in the trunk, weighing 1,420 kg. Having 18 inch rim alloy wheels and 215/55 R18 tires.

In the domestic market, Taos has sold 2,560 units so far, with a current average of just over a thousand units. Which means that just over 6,500 units by the end of the year.

Volkswagen Taos 2022 – Prices