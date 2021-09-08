Waiting line for Bolsa Família has almost 1.2 million

BRASÍLIA — The line of citizens waiting to be included in Bolsa Família has grown to reach almost 1.2 million families. There are exactly 1,186,755 people who meet the program’s criteria and are on the single registry for government social benefits, but were not included to receive help.

Most are in the Southeast and Northeast. São Paulo has 17% of the families in the queue, followed by Bahia (10%), Pernambuco (8.9%) and Rio de Janeiro (8.5%).

The numbers were obtained by GLOBO through the Access to Information Law. They reveal a contingent of families able to be included in the program — whose expansion became President Jair Bolsonaro’s flag for the 2022 elections — but who are unable to receive the benefit, even by current criteria.





The government’s intention is to change the parameters for defining poverty and extreme poverty to include more people in the program. The proposal sent to Congress last month reformulates the Bolsa Família, which will be renamed Auxílio Brasil, also readjusts the average value of the benefit.

Even with the measure in Congress, the 2022 Budget does not provide more resources for the program. The Budget was sent without an increase due to lack of space in the spending ceiling — a rule that prevents the Union’s expenditure from growing above the previous year’s inflation. The forecast is to spend R$ 34.7 billion, the same amount this year, enough to serve 14.7 million people. Currently, Bolsa Família benefits 14.6 million.

Impasse of court orders

The Ministry of Economy has stated that the growth in spending on court orders (expenses arising from court decisions), which reach R$ 89.1 billion in 2022 (against R$ 54.7 billion this year), consumes the resources that would be allocated to the new Bolsa Família. Therefore, it tries to reduce the payment of court orders to make room in the Budget for Brazil Aid.

The program serves families living in poverty and extreme poverty. All families with an income of up to R$89 per person per month and families with an income per person between R$89.01 and R$178 per month, provided they have children or teenagers from 0 to 17 years old, can participate.

As GLOBO has already published, technicians at the Ministry of Citizenship are working to update these values. The extreme poverty line limit should rise to R$93, and the poverty line will be R$186. Therefore, the trend is for more people to be able to participate in the program.

benefit amount

The amount that the family receives per month is the sum of various types of benefits, but there is an average value of R$189, which Bolsonaro wants to increase by more than 50%, to R$300.

The waiting list for the benefit, which had been zeroed since July 2017, re-formed in the Bolsonaro government. In June 2019 it reached 229 thousand people. Since then, it has risen every subsequent month until reaching a peak in March 2020, when 1.655 million families were waiting to be included in the benefit.

That number dropped in 2020, when Emergency Aid was created, but it started to grow again this year. Registration ends in April because, that month, an ordinance of the Ministry of Citizenship suspended the operational and management procedures of Bolsa Família and the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government.

The ordinance suspends the reflection of registration changes in benefits, as of May. Therefore, the number of people eligible to receive the benefit may be even greater.

The Bolsa Família queue occurs during the process of qualifying families. Families registered in the Cadastro Único are accepted, with information updated in the last two years, qualified in the cadastral verification process and with an income profile and family composition appropriate to the program.

smaller budget

The definition of the number of families served depends on the program’s budget. When the budget is less than the number of enabled families, the queue appears.

When contacted, the Ministry of Citizenship responded that the number of Bolsa Família beneficiaries fluctuates monthly, due to the processes of inclusion, exclusion and maintenance of families. He also informed that the qualification, selection and granting of benefits are carried out impersonally, through a computerized system.

“Thus, as families are disconnected from the program, those eligible, not yet selected, are gradually included, through this system, observing and complying with the budget availability and poverty estimate for each location, in addition to considering the order of priority of families”.

The ministry says that the new social program, Auxílio Brasil, creates criteria that will “strengthen the social protection network and create opportunities for emancipation for the population in a vulnerable situation”.