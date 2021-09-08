‘We are going to rebuild this country. Brazil has a way,’ says Lula on September 7th

the former president squid, which leads the polls for voting intentions for the 2022 elections, posted a video for the September 7th. In his speech, the PT member praised the actions of his governments and stated that, in his two terms in office, he announced “good news” on Independence Day, because Brazil, at that time, “was a country in which people’s lives were changing to best”.

According to Lula, the role of a president is “to keep confidence alive in the present and in the future, to show that it is possible to overcome obstacles” through the sum of forces. But, emphasizes the former head of the national Executive, that is not what Jair Bolsonaro does.

“Instead of announcing solutions for the country, what he does on this day is to call people to confrontation. It is calling for acts against the Powers of the Republic, against democracy, which he never respected. Instead of adding, it encourages division, hatred and violence,” Lula added.

“It’s enough to go out on the street to see that Brazilians are feeling the country’s destruction firsthand. But today I’m here to say that, despite everything, Brazil has a way. That it is possible, yes, to create jobs again, that wages should grow and win the race against inflation, that it is possible to produce healthy food at a fair price to put on the families’ table again”, he continued.

Lula declared that Brazil “went backwards” because the Bolsonaro government “has stopped investing in growth and programs that help the people.”

“They cut the funds for schools, hospitals, family farming. They have shrunk the Bolsa Família. And no country in the world – none – goes ahead without public investment”, he explained.

In the final stretch of his speech, the PT member stated that society has to face injustices to, once again, put Brazil on its feet. “That’s why I’ve been saying that the solution for the country is to put the poor on the budget and the rich on the income tax”.

“We must continue to fight to overcome this moment, as we have overcome so many other crises in the past. I have faith that we are going to rebuild this country. With justice, sovereignty and opportunities. For us, our children and our grandchildren. Believe me: Brazil has a way”, he concluded.

Watch the full statement:

Loading…

Join the CartaCapital group on the Telegram