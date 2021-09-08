We played the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta; see impressions and how to test | Shoot games

The beta version of the new Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available between the 10th and 13th of September for early access by PlayStation players who have already purchased the game. On the 16th and 17th, the game will be released for those who have an Xbox or PC and have already purchased the game, and publicly for those who play on the PlayStation. Finally, between September 18 and 20, the open beta will be released on all platforms, including for those who did not buy the game — more details at the end of the text.

First impressions of the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta

The first impression when playing the beta version of the new Call of Duty: Vanguard is one of heavy control, a little harder than usual. Though also developed by Sledgehammer Games and set at a similar time, 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII has friendlier gameplay. The difference with the new Vanguard is not a negative, however, and can contribute to the experience of using simpler weapons from the 1940s.

The game modes are divided into two types: “Tactical” games are the classic six against six, while the “Blitz” category takes up to 24 players for each team, making the maps very full. We were able to play games of “Team Deathmatch”, “Domination”, “Kill Confirmed” and the new “Patrol”, which is a kind of “Hardpoint” in constant movement across the map.

In the beta version made available to TechAll, four maps were available, Gavutu, Eagle’s Next, Hotel Royale and Red Star. The first, which takes its real name from a region of the Solomon Islands, has a medium-sized area with jungle patches and some buildings. Gavutu is a bit complex with all its level differences and proves interesting for objective games. Eagle’s Nest is a big German house with several rooms and spots to surprise opponents in the surroundings.

Hotel Royal, on the other hand, takes place at night in a hotel in Paris, France. Indoor areas provide many options for coverage, such as bar counters. Outside, there is a good straight-shaped combat point, which can be interesting for snipers to use. Finally, Red Star is a larger map, with a large central area covered by snow. It is also interesting to play as a sniper.

As might be expected, the weapons go back to the Second World War. The primaries are divided into assault rifles, SMG, LMG, shotguns, tactical rifles and snipers. The presence of classic models such as the BAR and the MP40, for example, is remarkable. In our tests, the shotguns didn’t prove as efficient as, for example, in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The snipers have a slightly strange way of zooming in the first use, but it’s a matter of habit.

The weapon customization interface is similar to the most recent titles in the franchise. Among the perks, “Fortified” works similarly to the classic “Flak Jacket”, while there is a return of “Ghost” and more options known to the public.

Killstreaks count for every opponent killed, not by points anymore. The highlight goes to the return of the “attack dogs”, available after ten casualties. Also available in the open beta were the “glide bomb”, user-controlled air missile, as well as other classic franchise awards such as the “spy plane” and the “care package”.

How to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard public beta?

To download and play the beta of the new Call of Duty: Vanguard, you need to go to your console’s online store or Battle.net in the case of your PC. Then just search for the beta version of the game and install it. The release will be done as follows:

Early access for PlayStation users who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Vanguard

From September 10, at 2:00 pm in Brasília, until September 13, at 2:00 pm in Brasília

Early access for Xbox and PC users (Battle.net) who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Vanguard

Open beta for all PlayStation users, no pre-purchase required

From September 16th, at 2 pm in Brasília