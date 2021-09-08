Wesley Safadão reveals that he betrayed Thyane Dantas after the birth of his daughter

A shared video this Tuesday (07) by a pastor very well known in the world of celebrities is making people talk on the internet. In the images, Wesley Safadão confesses that he has already betrayed Thyane Dantas, his wife. According to excerpts transcribed by the Metrópoles portal, the adultery took place in 2014, when his wife was still expecting their first child.

The information took a lot of people by surprise and was given by Safadão, who was crying during the video. The artist said that he “was blind” and revealed when it happened: “You only know who passes by, right? The amount of things I made her get into the situation you found her in (Safadão refers to the pastor), all the suffering. I was blind. I remember when it was Ysis’s second month… In the second month, it hit me”.

Wesley continued giving details how it all happened and he came to remember what he thought at the time: “Except I didn’t know what to do. On the way out… I finished the congratulations of Ysis’s messenger and, as I was leaving, I said: ‘My God, help me’. I knew that wasn’t what I wanted. When I got in the car: ‘What’s up? Let’s go?…'”.

The singer said that everything only got better after the pastor entered their lives: “Do you understand what the two-step madness is like? You do, but… Do you understand? And on other days, I wanted to go back to her and she didn’t. She said: ‘Go back to what? Stay the same?’ That’s when she met André and God blessed him. Until I get to the prayers of the couples’ groups”.

Safadão thanked Pastor André for what he did and still did for his family: “Brother, by God, I want to say that I love you so much. You are very special in our life. Through you, we come here. You are the person who strengthens us, helps us. If I have a family today. You really are who God put here to help us”.

The case is no longer a novelty for those who follow the singer’s career life. In 2018, Thyane Dantas, through her social networks, had revealed that her husband had betrayed her. She said that she needed a break from her relationship with Safadão at a difficult time in her life, when she was pregnant with her daughter Ysys.

At the time, Wesley’s wife shared details of how it was to make the difficult decision to end the relationship after learning that she was betrayed: “A very difficult period for me was in my other pregnancy, where I was waiting for Ysis. We finished. I got to him and finished. I couldn’t take it anymore there. I knew of betrayals”.