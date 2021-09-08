What is the meaning of the Brazilian Empire flag and why it was appropriated by pocket narists

Flag of Brazil Empire hoisted at TJ-MS

The Brasil Império flag was hoisted at the TJ-MS headquarters in Campo Grande

“The flag adopted by the Republic maintains the tradition of the old national colors – green and yellow – in the following way: a yellow diamond in a green field, having in the middle the blue celestial sphere, crossed by a white area, in an oblique direction and descending from the left to the right, with the caption – Order and Progress – and dotted by twenty-one stars, among which those in the constellation of Cruzeiro, arranged in their astronomical situation, in terms of relative distance and size, representing the twenty States of the Republic and the Neutral Municipality; all according to the model outlined in annex no. 1.”

It was thus, with a pen stroke, on November 19, 1889, that the then head of the provisional government, Marshal Deodoro da Fonseca, adopted what would be the most important symbol of the newly created Republic: the national flag, just like the we know it today (however, with fewer stars than today).

No wonder, on November 19, we celebrate Flag Day.

But decree number 4 not only established “the distinctives of the national flag and arms, and of the seals and seals of the Republic”; it also replaced the Empire standard used from 1822 to 1889 and recently rescued by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) as well as groups linked to the far right.