What will Lira do after September 7th?

O September 7th is ending and the question that matters most is this: he changed the opinion of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, regarding impeachment?

If that happened, it opens up a perspective for Brazil to return to dealing with the economic and social problems that really afflict it. Otherwise, the country will remain hostage to the perverse agenda of Jair Bolsonaro, paralyzed under the permanent threat of institutional rupture.

Are there reasons for Lira to revise your opinion? Of course. While speaking in São Paulo, Bolsonaro returned to attack the Brazilian electoral system in a scathing manner. He had promised that the matter would be closed after its consideration by the Chamber of Deputies. Because of this, Lira made the discussion move, making clear her expectation that the promise would be fulfilled, so that other projects could occupy the agenda in parliament. But that’s not what happened. Today, Bolsonaro betrayed his ally. He showed that he does not intend to leave behind the idea of ​​the printed vote and the public counting of votes.

Bolsonaro also defied the Supreme Court in every way possible. He turned Alexandre de Moraes into public enemy number one, calling him a scoundrel. And it continued to lift the spirits of supporters calling for court intervention.

The day’s novelty was the proposal to convene the Council of the Republic, a consultative body responsible for deliberating on federal interventions, the state of defense and the state of siege, in addition to “issues relevant to the stability of democratic institutions”. Between Bolsonaro’s speech in Brasília and his arrival in São Paulo, the idea seems to have been abandoned, for obvious reasons: it indicated the purpose of seeking a radical solution to the president’s political difficulties.

It’s no small thing. Lira now has no way of playing dead anymore. Bolsonaro has made it clear that he will use every second he has left in government to undermine institutions and pave the way for a coup d’état. He will not hesitate to betray and run over Lira himself, if necessary.

But the president of the Chamber has already given plenty of demonstrations of being a cynic. So you will find arguments if you want to remain inert.

I anticipate one of them. Pocketnarism really took to the streets on September 7th. He gave the president the photo he wanted so much, showing that he has a large following and, more importantly, mobilized. And it gave Lira the possibility to say that the crowd in the street, even though it is not the majority of the Brazilian electorate, even though it is only a vociferous minority, makes the opening of the impeachment impossible.

The time has come to stop wondering about Bolsonaro. There is no longer any puzzle. As long as he is in power, he will be a dangerous, unreliable president, an agent provocateur whose sole purpose is to submit the entire country to his will.

Let’s also let the Pocketnalists go home and sleep happily.

At this point, all eyes must be on Arthur Lira. He is the one who must answer whether he intends to be a “collabo”, keeping the country in hell for another sixteen months, or whether he is going to put a stop to Bolsonaro’s madness.

The mayor has an answer. It is not possible to let it dodge.

____________________________________

PS: The word “collabo”, which I used in this post, designates the French who collaborated with the Nazis and with the authoritarian regime of Marshal Philippe Pétain, during World War II. In a previous post, he had already called Arthur Lira “our Pierre Laval”. Laval was Pétain’s right-hand man, the man who actually dealt with the affairs of a government whose motto was “Work, Family and Fatherland”.

