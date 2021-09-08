WhatsApp will stop working on over 40 smartphone models; see list

O Whatsapp shared this week a list of smartphones that will soon no longer have access to the messaging app. That’s because cell phones are too obsolete to receive the necessary updates for it to continue to function normally.

As of November 1, for example, smartphones with Android versions older than 4.1, iOS 10 (iPhone and iPad operating system) and KaiOS 2.5.1 will no longer be part of the group of devices that have the app downloaded.

If your cell phone is on the list, the solution is to use another service for messages or switch devices. Now, to make the work easier, WhatsApp allows the user to backup the app from an Apple smartphone to a Xiaomi, for example.

Check out the list of smartphones that will no longer have WhatsApp:

apple : iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6s Plus

: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6s Plus Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2 LG : LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q ZTE : ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo Huawei : Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2 Sony : Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

: Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S Others: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.