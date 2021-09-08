WhatsApp will stop working on some phones; see which ones – SF News

As of November 1st, WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphone models that use older versions of Android and iOS systems. The messaging app updated the Help Center page last week to say that support will only support smartphones running Android 4.1 or later. Earlier this year, WhatsApp had already announced the end of support for iPhones running iOS 9. The end of support does not mean that the app will be removed from the phone. But Android 4.0 users will no longer be able to download the app on their smartphone, and some functionality may no longer work on the old operating system.

WhatsApp will also be unprotected from attacks as it will no longer receive security updates. Affected users can see if the device has any system updates available. To check it out, just go to your smartphone’s Settings and tap “System”. Then tap “Advanced” and then “System Update”. If it is possible to update the device, the option to download the update will be displayed. Just follow the steps displayed on the screen to complete the procedure.

Source: TechTudo