Where to watch, game schedule, lineups

Chapecoense and Fluminense measure forces, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Tuesday (7) at Arena Condá, in the west of Santa Catarina. In the match, valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, the hosts are looking for their first victory in the competition and, for this, they had seven days of training with coach Pintado.

“The merit belongs to these athletes, from this group, I’m sure that after this interseason we will go stronger. The board made an effort so that we could win these days. The players also understood that this effort was important. So the positive moment is very nice, but with our feet on the ground, knowing that we have a responsibility, a very difficult game”, declared the coach.

Fluminense comes from a 1-1 draw with Juventude at Maracanã. Top scorer Fred will be spared and his replacement should be Argentine-born Paraguayan Raúl Bobadilla. Hurt, full-back Egidio is also out, so Danilo Barcelos should be coach Marcão’s choice.

“It’s a group in which we’re going to need everyone. We have to understand, in the next game, that there is a player that has dropped out of production and that another one will join. It will be the same, and it will continue to produce. We have a very homogeneous group and I am sure we will use them all. And we will have everyone’s help”, said the commander of the Laranjeiras team.

Chape is the lantern of Brasileirão with only 7 points. The Tricolor occupies 12th place in the table with 22 points earned.

Where to watch Chapecoense and Fluminense

TV Globo and Premiere

Probable squad of Chapecoense

Keiller;

Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello;

Alan Santos, Anderson Leite and Denner;

Bruno Silva, Anselmo Ramon and Mike.

Probable escalation of Fluminense

Marcos Felipe;

Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos;

André, Martinelli and Yago;

Luiz Henrique, Lucca and Bobadilla.

