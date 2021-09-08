who can be vaccinated thursday and friday

This Thursday and Friday (9th and 10th) Curitiba follows the application of the second dose of the anticovid vaccine in 19 locations in the city. Those who took the first dose of the Coronavac on August 13, 14 and 15 and those who took the first dose of the immunizing agents Astrazeneca or to do on June 12th.

On Friday (10), those who took the immunizing agent will be vaccinated with the second dose Coronavac on August 16 and those who received the first dose of Astrazeneca or to do on June 14th.

Last Monday (6), the application of the second dose was made exclusively at the Ouvidor Pardinho Health Unit for those who received the first dose of the immunizing agent Coronavac on August 10, 11 and 12 and those vaccinated with the first dose of the immunizing agents Astrazeneca and Pfizer on June 11th. Part of that contingent had already been vaccinated on Friday (3/9), in response to the exceptional call of the Municipal Health.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application, can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the booster dose.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the application:

1 – Open the application on the cell phone;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

What to take

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, take an identification document with photo and CPF.

Weekly schedule for second dose:

Second dose of Coronavac:

– September 9 – Vaccinated with the first on August 13, 14 and 15;

– September 10th – Vaccinated with the first on August 16th;

Second dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer:

– September 9 – Vaccinated with the first on June 12;

– September 10th – Vaccinated with the first on June 14th.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – Pavilion of Healing – Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)

2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman – Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity – Rua Augusto de Mari, 2.150 – Guaira

4 – US Salvador Allende – Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1,712 – fenced site

5 – US Parigot de Souza – Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – fenced site

6 – US Vila Diana – Rua René Descartes, 537 – Branches

7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center – Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Baccheri

8 – US Jardim Paranaense – Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

9 – US Visitation – Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – big mouth

10 – US Camargo – Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – cashew nuts

11 – US Uberaba – Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

12 – People’s Club CIC – Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

13 – US Oswaldo Cruz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial city

14 – US Vila Feliz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New world

15 – US Aurora – 500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New world

16 – US Pinheiros – Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – holy happiness

17 – US Orleans – Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4,577 – Orleans

18 – Rua da Cidadania do armadillo – Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

19 – Rua da Cidadania do little farm – 1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

