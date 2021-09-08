Wife talks about Schumacher’s health and opens the game: ‘I miss him’ | More Sports

Disclosure Michael Schumacher

The film dedicated to the figure of Michael Schumacher will provide valuable information about the life of the seven-time F1 world champion (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004).

The ‘Kaiser’ suffered a very serious ski accident in Méribel (French Alps) on December 29, 2013. Almost eight years have passed and since then few things have happened regarding the state of health of the charismatic German pilot.

The film, which will be released on September 15 on ‘Netflix’ under the title “Schumacher”, will feature testimonials from relatives. According to ‘Race Fans’, in this valuable documentary, Corinna can be heard saying, “Of course I miss Michael every day, but it’s not just me who misses him: the kids, the family, his father. are close to him. Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. In a different way, but he is here and I think that makes us find strength,” he pointed out.

Michael’s wife also reveals how the seven-time world champion is being taken care of. “We’re together. We live together at home, we go to therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and make sure he’s comfortable and just to make him feel like he’s with his family and to continue our bond. whatever happens. I’ll do everything I can. We’ll all do it,” he added.

Furthermore, Corinna makes it clear that she wants to protect the ex-pilot’s privacy as much as possible. “We’re trying to continue as a family in the way Michael would like and we’re getting on with our lives. Private life is private life, that’s what he’s always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life. Michael has always protected us, now we’re protecting him,” he emphasizes.

Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher, who debuted in F1 with Haas this year, also brings his point of view. The younger of the two Schumacher children reveals how frustrated he is at not being able to tell his father what he is experiencing in Formula 1.

“Since the accident, these experiences, these moments that I think a lot of people have with their parents are no longer present, or less so, and in my opinion it’s unfair. I think my father and I would understand each other differently now, simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport, and we would have a lot to talk about. My head is there most of the time, thinking it would be great. I would give anything just for that,” says one Mick, who is now 22 years old.