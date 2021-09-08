With a shortage of cars, rental companies look for used vehicles and at dealerships

Main captive customers of the automobile industry, rental companies that buy cars directly from the factories, usually at high discounts, began to look for alternative supply, using dealerships and even the used model market to renew their fleets.

Even with a movement that started recently, the return of rented cars by application drivers – this time because of the high price of gasoline -, the president of the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (Abla), Paulo Miguel Júnior, says that lack of products in companies due to reduced deliveries by manufacturers, due to difficulties in production due to lack of semiconductors.

According to him, around 30,000 cars have been returned so far.. In 2020, when people were stranded at home by the pandemic, around 160,000 app cars returned to rental companies. This “loss”, says the Executive, was recovered last year.

With the drastic drop in deliveries from the first quarter, the rental companies, which in the last five years have been with 20% on average of the total cars and light commercials sold in the country, saw this participation drop to 15%.

Of the 1.33 million cars and light commercial vehicles sold up to August, almost 200 thousand went to the rental market, a calculation based on data from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

The decline in the share of sales comes at a time when the newest form of rental by subscription, with terms of up to three years, has grown, as well as the outsourcing of company fleets, which are seeing more advantage in leasing than in ownership of vehicles.

“Those who buy a car for rental are mining vehicles”, says Miguel Júnior. “In order not to let the customer down, especially those who need to replace the fleet, we are looking for several alternatives, such as going through dealerships and buying what they still have in stock,” he says, adding that even used cars are in the industry’s sights , but in this segment it is also difficult to find models with low mileage.

According to Miguel Júnior, there are waiting lines for rental by subscription and fleets. At dealerships there are also lines and, if there was an offer, Fenabrave calculates that retail sales would be 15% to 20% higher than current numbers.

Abla represents around 11 thousand rental companies across the country. At the beginning of the year, the organization informed that the sector intended to buy 800,000 vehicles this year. “With the difficulty of supply, we reduced it to 450 thousand in the middle of the year and now we are talking about around 380 thousand”, informs Miguel Júnior.

Minor discounts

You discounts obtained from automakers in direct purchase, which before the pandemic were in the range of 20% to 30%, were halved or even more. For the final consumer, bonuses also fell, but Fenabrave does not have data on percentages. On average, car prices have risen 30% this year.

Miguel Júnior informs that some models that have arrived now are from orders made last year. Even so, he believes it is possible that, by the end of the year, rental companies will be able to buy the 180,000 cars that are still missing to reach the already reduced goal. According to him, there are models with four to eight months of waiting, but companies are accepting what is available.

Direct sales are also considered those made to large fleet owners, rural producers, taxi drivers, people with disabilities (PCD), legal entities and governments, although part of them is made by the concessionaires, but the billing is made by the factories, also with discounts above those data to the normal consumer.

Putting it all together, direct sales from January to August correspond to 42.5% of the total of cars and light commercial vehicles, which means around 565,000 units. Despite the lack of products in stores, where businesses give greater return to manufacturers, the share of direct sales has been around 40% for five years, having peaked in 2019, when it reached 45.7%.

exhaust valve

According to the Executive Director of Fenabrave, Marcelo Franciulli, there was no significant change in the slices of corporate sales and those made in retail – which grew 14% compared to the same period last year -, but the offer of products reduced for both.

Cássio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, points out that rental companies are the “exhaust valve” for automakers and are usually ready to negotiate the volumes that manufacturers are unable to place on the market”. This year, even with the queues in retail, the segment has received its share of cars. “Despite the lower profitability, manufacturers need to keep the machine running”, not least because direct sales help the sector to have a larger scale of production.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.