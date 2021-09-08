With Memphis Depay show, Netherlands thrash Turkey in World Cup qualifiers | european qualifiers

With three goals, Memphis Depay was the big name of the Netherlands in the 6-1 rout over Turkey, this Tuesday in Amsterdam, in the European Qualifiers of the World Cup 2022. Klaessen, another highlight of the match, Guus Til and Donyell Malen completed the scoring, and Cengiz Ünder scored the Turkish goal in stoppage time.

1 of 1 Memphis Depay was the Netherlands’ big standout against Turkey — Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw Memphis Depay was the Netherlands’ big standout against Turkey — Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

The rout earned the Netherlands the first place in Group G, surpassing Turkey itself. A Clockwork Orange now has the same 13 points as the Netherlands, which thrashed Gibraltar 5-1, also this Tuesday. The Turkish team dropped to third place, with 11.

+ Check out the complete Europe Qualifiers table for the 2022 World Cup

The duo Memphis and Klaessen was responsible for two great goals in the first half. With just a minute of play, Klaessen played the area to the letter, received it back and opened the scoring with a cross kick.

At 16, Klaessen returned the courtesy in another beautiful table, with a touch over the back to Memphis to make the second of the Netherlands. The third came out at 36, with a penalty, and also with category: Memphis hit with a cavadinha, eluding goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir.

Turkey’s situation got even worse after the sending off of defender Soyuncu, who received a second yellow card in the 44th minute of the first half. Even slowing down in the final stage, the Netherlands had no difficulty in reaching the rout.

Nine minutes into the second half, Bergwijn launched into the area, Berghuis avoided the exit by the end line and, with his head, turned for Memphis to head into the goal, over the line. Guus Til, 23-year-old Feyernoord midfielder, who was born in Zambia but has Dutch nationality, entered the second half and scored fifth at 35, scoring his first goal for the national team.