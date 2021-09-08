With the rise in the price of gasoline, drivers and taxi drivers regret leaving their profession in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/07/2021 15:38.

The price of regular gasoline rose 0.53%, to an average of R$ 5.85 per liter.

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade

Gabriel Gonçalves

In the month of August, the average prices of diesel, gasoline and ethanol rose again at gas stations in Brazil. According to a survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the price of regular gasoline rose 0.53%, to an average of R$ 5.85 per liter.

A taxi driver for over eight years in Feira de Santana, Léo Sampaio informed the Acorda Cidade reporter that the situation is getting more and more ‘narrow’ and highlighted that the inclusion of CNG does not solve the problem.

“It’s complicated, because in addition to the increase in fuel, there is the question of applications that only makes the situation worse. Gasoline is almost R$ 6, and the road is narrow, but with Faith in God, everything will be all right. I switched to CNG, but it is necessary to have gasoline in the car to be able to work, only the gas does not support it. But it is a high investment value, and the market is no longer good with customers and with gasoline at this value, it’s just a miracle “, he said.

Working for 22 years as a motorcycle taxi driver, Osvaldo Leite explained that the pandemic has increased inflation even more and now all that remains is to ‘harvest the losses’.

“We are in a very complicated situation, because gasoline is expensive, we are having the issue of the pandemic, the blown inflation, the blown dollar and we are now going to reap the losses. Today we charge an amount of R$7, R$ 8, and with that our profit decreases. Other than that, there is still maintenance of parts, which has increased a lot, unfortunately the floor of the city is also terrible, the return of the roads has become far, so it’s complicated to run here in Feira de Santana”, highlighted.

Driver by application for three years, Edvan Santos Maia, stopped running a year and a half ago due to several factors, including the high price of fuel.

“I used to run preferably on Uber, because at the time there were no other companies operating here in the city and we paid around R$ 3, R$ 4 for the price of gasoline, and my withdrawal because I stopped working was for several reasons . The pandemic was very important in this decision to not want to work anymore, whether the increase in fuel, also linked to the large number of violence that we were seeing in our city,” he said.

For Edvan, the probability of returning to the market still exists, if conditions are favorable for the category.

“I may have a desire to return to this segment, with an improvement in the fuel issue and in the verification of the customer profile and an improvement in travel remuneration, which is low. Not counting the floor here in the city, we are seeing there are many holes and anyway, the car also needs maintenance, there is no way to work this way, so I consider these fuel increases a lack of respect because we have a certain limitation and most vehicles are fuel-powered, because having a CNG investment, the cost is very high,” he informed.

Without wanting to be identified, an application driver informed the Acorda Cidade report that he only works on weekends. The itineraries made by the travels take an average of R$300 per week out of their pockets.

“I’ve been working as an application driver since January 2018 here in the city using two applications that are already renowned in the market. As I work Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I spend an average of R$300, when the route is smaller,” he explained.

Making a bigger investment, six months ago the driver installed the CNG kit to circulate in the city. According to him, after the experience, he has been earning a profit of approximately 50% compared to gasoline.

“The profit on fuel is being very little and now with CNG, when I spend it, it’s about R$ 150, that is, 50% profit compared to gasoline and ethanol is not viable, even because my vehicle does an average of 7km per liter here in the city, and in CNG, I do more than 16km per cubic meter,” he said.

According to the executive secretary of Sindicombustíveis Bahia, Marcelo Travassos, since the beginning of the year, gasoline has already undergone nine readjustments, equivalent to 52%.

“Today, the price of gasoline at the pump is made up of the production segment, which is the refinery, with a proportion of 27.73%, and federal and state taxes, in addition to the marketing sector, which is made up of distribution by freight from the resale. we can have an idea, the sector prior to marketing, that is, the producer and the state sector through taxation, represents between 85 to 90% of the price of the product. Gasoline A at Petrobras and at refineries has already undergone nine price adjustments , which represents approximately 52% of the readjustment from January to here. This means an increase in the cost of R$ 0.94, R$ 0.95 in the refineries,” he said.

Also according to the secretary, there was a significant increase that migrated to the use of CNG in vehicles due to the constant increase in gasoline. According to him, consumers use cars as a source of income.

“CNG has been experiencing considerable growth for a long time, which has now worsened with this pricing policy by Petrobras, causing gasoline to have a very high price, making the option for CNG materialize, mainly because of account of the use of transport per application, taxis, which use the vehicle a lot, so the savings are considerable,” he concluded.

With information from reporter Paulo José do Acorda Cidade