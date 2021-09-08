without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal overwhelms Azerbaijan away from home and leads group A

Even with Cristiano Ronaldo suspended, Portugal won by Uefa World Cup qualifiers and continues to lead group A. Playing with Azerbaijan away from home, those led by Fernando Santos scored 3-0, with goals scored by Bernardo Silva, André Silva and Diogo Jota.

The 7 shirt, who made history in the last match to the become the greatest scorer in history by a selection, received the second yellow card and embezzled the team. However, it was no problem.

In the first stage, Portugal built the victory. At 25, Bruno Fernandes thought it was a beautiful release for Bernardo Silva. The shirt 10, almost without an angle, hit and scored a beautiful goal.

It didn’t take long for the second to come out. Five minutes later, at 30, Bruno Fernandes returned to launch with GPS. The United midfielder found Diogo Jota, who fixed it for André Silva. The attacker only had the job of pushing to the back of the net.

Portugal players celebrating goal scored in UEFA World Cup qualifiers TOFIK BABAYEV/AFP via Getty Images

The third, who closed the score, came 29 in the final stage. João Cancelo made a good play on the right and crossed for Diogo Jota to score.

With the victory, Portugal reached 13 points and continues fighting for the point-to-point leadership with the Serbia. The Serbs still play in the round and face Ireland away from home.

Championship status

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, follows in the key lantern with only 1 point earned.

The guy: Diogo Jota

The 21 shirt shone in the victory by 3-0. In the second goal, he was responsible for giving assistance to André Silva. In the third, he was well positioned to receive a cross from João Cancelo and close the score.

Bruno Fernandes shone and was grouped

If in the last match the midfielder did not appear as the Portuguese hope, against Azerbaijan, shirt 11 participated in the play of two goals and played during the 90 minutes.

In the first one, he gave Bernardo Silva a nice shot to hit a beautiful kick to open the score. In the second, participation was in play. In another beautiful pitch, the midfielder found Diogo Jota, who assisted André Silva to score.

At 41 minutes of the final stage, the midfielder was fancied and saw fans invade the field to take pictures.

upcoming games

Azerbaijan returns to the field next Saturday (9), at 1 pm (GMT), to face the Ireland, at home, by UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

On the same day, but at 12pm, Portugal will face the Qatar in friendly.





Datasheet

Azerbaijan 0 x 3 Portugal

GOALS: Portugal: Bernado Silva, André Silva and Diogo Jota

AZERBAIJAN: Magomedaliyev; Badalov, Haghverdi and Salahli (Sadykhov); Huseynov, Mahmudov, Emreli (Toral Bayramov), Qarayev (Nuriev), Ozobic (Mustafayev) and Khalilzade (Ghorbani); Aleskerov. Technician: Giani De Biasi

PORTUGAL: Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro (Nuno Mendes); João Palhinha (Rúben Neves), João Moutinho (João Mário), Bernardo Silva (Otávio), Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota (Gonçalo Guedes); Andre Silva. Technician: Fernando Santos