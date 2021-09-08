‘Without notion and without limits’, says former STF minister Celso de Mello about Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro’s pronouncements in Brasília and São Paulo left the former minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) dismayed. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, this Tuesday (7), the magistrate criticized the position of the Chief Executive during the protests on this Independence holiday.

“Bolsonaro’s speeches, in Brasília and São Paulo, reveal the sad figure (and the distorted autocratic mind) of a mediocre politician who has no idea of ​​the ethical and constitutional limits that should guide the conduct of a true Head of State who is capable to respect the fundamental dogma of the separation of Powers!”, stated in writing Mello, who retired last year.

The dean further explained that the president further lowered the level in democratic negotiations and that he appealed to illegitimate means of achieving his goals.

“Bolsonaro was further degraded in his political condition as President of the Republic and stripped himself of all the respectability he imagined he possessed,” said Celso de Mello.

“The authoritarian temptations and abusive government practices that degrade and delegitimize the democratic sense of institutions and the sacredness of the Constitution are just reasons for citizenship, using the legitimate means provided by the Constitution of the Republic, to rise up through the Powers Legislative and Judiciary, against government excesses and the discretion of unworthy rulers”, concluded Celso de Mello.

