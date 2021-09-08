Xiaomi launches Redmi Buds 3: Cheap and AirPods 2-like headphones

A cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods 2, the new Redmi Buds 3 headset, was announced this Monday (06) by Xiaomi. It has a design similar to the Apple accessory and promises autonomy of up to 20 hours.

The semi-in-ear model comes with 12mm moving coil drivers for better sound quality, touch-sensitive controls and IP54 certification for protection against dust and dripping water. The processor is Qualcomm QCC3040, which supports the aptX Adaptive codec.

Compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, it has a low latency game mode to eliminate problems during gameplay. Another highlight is the True Wireless Mirroring technology, which offers synchronized audio transmission, ensuring greater stability for the connection.

The headset has several features to improve the sound experience.Source: Toutiao/Reproduction

The noise canceling function is also present. Redmi Buds 3 comes with built-in dual microphones and the cVc feature, capable of dynamically reducing ambient noise and echo, providing a clearer sound for the user.

fast loading

Regarding battery life, the new Xiaomi headphones offer autonomy of up to five hours, time that rises to 20 hours with the charge stored in the charging case. And if you need extra power, just plug it in for 10 minutes, enough for another 1.5 hours of continuous playback, according to the manufacturer.

The model, which looks different from the Redmi Buds 3 Pro released in July, weighs 4.5 grams in each earphone (the total weight, considering the case, is 42 grams). As for the price of Redmi Buds 3, it will cost 159 yuan, the equivalent of R$ 127 per day, in direct conversion.

Sales are scheduled to start on Wednesday (08), in China, on the brand’s crowdfunding platform. There is no forecast for launch in other markets yet.