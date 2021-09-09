26-year-old medical scientist makes history as the first black woman crowned Miss Ireland

Pamela Uba made history by being the first black woman to be crowned Miss Ireland. The 26-year-old girl won the title at an outdoor ceremony in the city of Cavan, setting up an unprecedented feat for the beauty contest, which has existed since 1947.

Pamela worked as a model and medical scientist during the pandemic, before assuming the role of miss. She left Johannesburg, South Africa, at age 7, when her family applied for asylum in search of a new life in Ireland.

The young woman, who received the miss crown last weekend, told The Irish Times that she found it “strange” that, upon arriving in the country, she “did not hear gunshots” and admitted that she “cried” when she finally received her passport. Irish.

Pamela worked as a scientist before receiving the title of Miss Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“It means a lot to me,” Pamela said of winning the beauty pageant. The oldest of six sisters, she said she initially lived in cities like Dublin, before moving to Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, where she lived for 10 years with her family.

The girl plans to use her miss title to present the world with a more diverse image of Ireland. “I’ve already experienced racism and it’s horrible to hear people telling me to go back to my country when I’ve worked so hard to make Ireland my home,” he said.

She also remembered sending letters to politicians during the process of seeking asylum for her family in Ireland. “We are all human and we all deserve the same love and respect,” he added.