40 ton floating machine is one of the highlights of Expointer

More than 90% of the business volume closed at Expointer, one of the largest fairs in Latin America, comes from sales of agricultural machinery and implements. This year, one of the new features is a 40-ton amphibious excavator that floats.

Selmo dos Santos is a rancher from the interior of Rio Grande do Sul and came to Expointer with the objective of buying a machine that would help reduce production costs. He became interested in a multi baler, which promises to deliver 45 bales an hour.

“It minimizes all the costs of a farm, because instead of putting three tractors to make silage, with just one I do everything”, he says.

The amount to be disbursed is R$1.8 but the seller guarantees a quick return on investment.

“If the producer has land made for silage and produces it on a large scale in a year and a half, he automatically pays for the machine”, says seller Estevan Puricelli.

One of the new items at the fair is the 40-ton amphibious excavator that floats. A customized machine used in the tragedy of Brumadinho and offered as an alternative for rice producers.

“This is a machine that has been in great demand by large planters to access the lower areas of rice fields, to clean canals and silting up lakes. It is a machine that behaves well because it has this floating capacity and high productivity”.

Agricultural machines and implements are the most expensive items at the fair, it is natural that they also represent the largest part of the turnover. To give you an idea, in 2019 at the last edition of Expointer, before the pandemic, of the nearly R$2.7 billion traded at the fair, more than R$2.5 billion were in machines and implements. This represents more than 90% of the total volume.

In this edition of Expointer, 85 brands are exhibiting their agricultural machinery and implements. The prospect is for a positive sales result, despite the limited audience of 15 thousand people per day.

“Many are seeing almost the same thing they sold in 2019, but as fewer companies came, we should not reach that year’s sales volume, but it will be a reasonable sales volume”, predicts the president of the Agricultural Machinery and Implements Industries Union in Rio Grande do Sul (Simers).