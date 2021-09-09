50th anniversary of “Imagine” is celebrated by projecting lyrics on buildings

The lyrics to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Imagine” were projected on buildings around the world to commemorate the 50 years that have passed since the late Beatle released the song and album of the same name.

From the Houses of Parliament and St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to Times Square in New York, “Imagine all the people living life in peace” beamed to remember the anniversary being celebrated on Thursday.

"Imagine all the people living life in peace".#IMAGINE50 Berlin, Germany.

Lennon released the album “Imagine” on September 9, 1971, and its title track has long been considered one of the greatest songs of all time, according to music publications.

“John would have loved this. ‘Imagine’ embodies what we believed together at the time,” Yoko said in a statement.

“We’re still together now, and we still believe in it. The feeling is as important now as it was when it was written and released 50 years ago.”

The lyrics were also projected on Tuesday night in Berlin, Tokyo and Liverpool, Lennon’s hometown, mirroring a similar projection campaign by Yoko 20 years ago.