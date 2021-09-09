600 units from R$ 106,990

The Citroën C4 Cactus X-Series is a special crossover series from the French brand, the manufacturer’s only passenger car option here, arriving with a lot of 600 units and a suggested price of R$ 106,990.

With a differentiated look, the Citroën C4 Cactus X-Series comes with a black roof and columns, as well as the mirrors equipped with steering repeaters. In addition, the crossover also has foglamp bezels in ocher.

The same hue is seen on the Airbumps installed on the sides of the car. With a black underbody, including bumpers and side skirts, the Citroën C4 Cactus X-Series also comes with 16-inch rimmed alloy wheels in gloss black.

The C4 Cactus X-Series has Artense Gray paint only and the interior, all darkened as in other versions, highlights only leather steering wheel and exclusive floor mats.

Equipment package includes cruise control, automatic air conditioning, digital cluster, leather seats, 7-inch screen multimedia, projection for Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, lights daytime lights in LED, LED flashlights with 3D effect, rear camera, electric trio, double airbag, longitudinal bars on the roof, among others.

With 11,277 units sold until August, the Citroën C4 Cactus is 11th in the ranking of SUVs in Brazil, being still far from Duster in tenth, but having some slack in relation to the Toyota SW4.

The only child of the double chevron in Brazil, he lives with the light commercials Jumpy and Jumper, until the Novo C3, which will be presented worldwide this month, but with its debut in the Indian market.

After that, Citroën will have to proceed with its successor, if the schedule is not changed to a new product, in order to further extend its shelf life, just as Peugeot will do with 2008. In that case, a rival Compass player could emerge , in a bold proposal, as is characteristic of the brand.

Citroën C4 Cactus X-Series 2022 – Photo Gallery