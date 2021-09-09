‘A father for me in football’

Forward Róger Guedes, who scored Corinthians’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Juventude last Tuesday, spoke again about his friendship with full-back Fábio Santos. The pair, who met at Atlético-MG in 2018, were reunited at Timão.

“At Atlético, I thanked God first and then him (Fábio Santos). He’s a very experienced guy, he helps me on and off the field. We lived intensely those five, six months of Atlético, and we carry that friendship until today”, revealed Róger, in a video released by Corinthians on Facebook – see below.

Friendship, according to Guedes, has been important in his daily life for a quick adaptation to Corinthians. The 35-year-old veteran full-back was affectionately called “father” by the much younger striker, who is just 24 years old.

“Fábio Santos is like a father to me in football. I played alongside him, I played against Renato in China, alongside Gil, Gabriel and Luan I also knew. This helped me a lot in adapting. But Cassio, the Fagner, the kids, everyone received me very well and this is gratifying,” he said.

Even before the arrangement of the new shirt 123 with Timão, Fábio had already used his friendship to convince the player to join the Parque São Jorge club.

“It’s been great, it was a dream, when I had the opportunity I didn’t think twice. I had already talked to my family and to Fábio Santos himself, he really pissed me off to come here. They received me very well, every day I’m adapting and becoming more of a group”, concluded Róger Guedes.

