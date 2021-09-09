‘A Fazenda 13’: fans react to the announcement of the first pedestrians – Entertainment

The names of the first seven pawns of The Farm 13. The announcement was made during a press conference held live at Nowadays.

Presenters Cesar Filho and Ticiane Pinheiro read some tips and challenged the journalists, who were following the event on the program’s stage, to try to guess the names of the participants, alongside director Rodrigo Carelli and Adriane Galisteu, who will lead the new season from the reality show.

Guest journalists also asked live questions for pedestrians. The announcement of the names stirred up social networks and became the most talked about topic on Twitter this Thursday.

Among the revealed participants are actors Victor Pecoraro and Mussunzinho, influencer Liziane Gutierrez, singer Nego do Borel, singer Tati Quebra Barraco, influencer Bil Araújo, o Arcrebiano, and also dancer and influencer Mileide Mihaile.

The Farm 13 debut in Record TV next Tuesday (14). Check out some of the comments on social media.

