After a battle with cancer, producer Dudu Braga, son of singer Roberto Carlos, dies at the age of 52

He discovered the disease last year; he leaves his wife to whom he has been married for 17 years and a 4-year-old daughter

Died this Wednesday (8) the music producer and broadcaster Dudu Braga, son of Roberto Carlos. He was 52 years old and was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

The death was confirmed by people close to the producer who were in hospital. The news was also confirmed by the press office of Roberto Carlos.

The wake will be restricted to the closest family members.

Dudu Braga was very debilitated after the discovery of a cancer of the peritoneum.

He was diagnosed with the disease in September 2020. At the time, he showed optimism. In July, a treatment proposed by the medical board had no effect.

“I’m fine, or rather I’m going. I continue doing chemotherapy sessions, but we changed the treatment to another chemotherapy. […] The tumor is stable, there has been no regression or progression. […] Doctors decided to change the drug“explained in an interview

In April, after a few days in hospital, Dudu Braga he was discharged from the hospital and talked to fans. This was one of his last appearances on social media.

Dudu Braga leave the wife Valeska Braga and their daughter, Laura, 4 years old.