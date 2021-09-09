After a gaffe with goat meat, Ana Paula Padrão apologizes on social media

posted on 09/09/2021 8:55 AM



(credit: Band/Disclosure)

the episode of MasterChef this Tuesday (7/9) hadn’t even gone off the air when the presenter Ana Paula Padrão had her name raised among the most commented on Twitter. Accustomed to seeing the reality boom on social networks, Ana Paula must have been surprised to see that she was being criticized for having spoken ill of goat meat in the gastronomic program.

During the test dedicated to exotic meats, Ana Paula Padrão was talking to the comedian Rafael Cortez (special guest of the episode) and he revealed that, among all the meats in the challenge, he wouldn’t eat goats at all. In the program, Ana Paula answers that goat is common meat in the Brazilian northeast and that it is meat for those who are hungry.

In social networks, Ana Paula explained that her answer was not just that. According to her, her speech was edited, which ended up giving the impression that she would have criticized the goat meat.

“When our guest Rafael Cortez told chef Helena Rizzo that those meats he would never eat would be the goat, that it would be an ‘inedible’ animal, I told him: ‘you don’t know what you’re missing.’ that we record goes on the air. The sentence that was aired does not reflect what I think, it does not reflect everything I studied in the region, nor does it reflect my history. MasterChef, which always tries to bring different ingredients, different ways of cooking from the south, north, northeast and all regions to be known throughout Brazil and to make all Brazilians proud. This person I am and what I think. I’m sorry. It really seemed very prejudiced there,” defended the presenter.

Before apologizing, Ana Paula told how she got to know goat meat. She remembers having lunch at a friend’s house in Recife, and the menu was goat stew.

“He served a stew that was very tasty, but I couldn’t recognize the meat from the taste. I asked him after lunch and he said ‘Ana, this is goat meat. Goat stew and several other dishes based on goats are very common in my region.’ He comes from Cabrobó, in the semiarid region of Pernambuco. But the dishes are very little known in the center-south of Brazil and he gave me a historical context for this. He told me that for a long time the goat was one of the few sources of animal protein in the semi-arid region of the Northeast and in recent years an incredible gastronomic culture has developed with dishes based on goats,” he added.

In the test, the goat was prepared by participant Daphne, which was neither among the positive nor among the negative highlights.