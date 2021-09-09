Photo: Robson Mafra/AGB

O athletic decided to cancel the press conference of technician António Oliveira after the elimination to FC Cascavel, this Wednesday (8th), away from home, for the second game of the semifinal of the Paraná Championship 2021. For now, no change in the technical command has been announced.

After the club announced that it would not have a press conference, the reporter Monique Vilela recorded the coach talking to Athletico’s football manager, William Thomas. the technical director Paul Author and the leader Marcio Lara they also held a closed meeting with him.

Held down

Oliveira lives his moment of greatest pressure in the position. In addition to the elimination, Hurricane comes from a streak of six games without a win in the Brazilian Championship. During this period, there were five defeats and a draw with the vice-lantern at Arena da Baixada.

In the knockouts, Rubro-Negro will face a decisive sequence. For the Copa do Brasil, the team will face Santos for the second game of the quarterfinals of the competition, in Vila Belmiro. In the first leg, the athletic team tied one by one.

On September 23, the club continues its journey in search of the Copa Sudamericana double. Athletico will go to Uruguay to face Peñarol for the first match of the semifinal of the Championship. Both tournaments are treated with utmost importance.

The expectation is that a definition will take place in the next few hours. After the elimination, the delegation left the Olympic Regional stadium and, by charter flight, returned to the capital of Paraná tonight.