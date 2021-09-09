After Lisca’s departure, Vasco looks for Guto Ferreira to be the team’s coach in the final stretch of Serie B

After Lisca’s resignation, Vasco moves to hire a new technician. Among names quoted and studied, one that has already been probed was Guto Ferreira. However, there has not yet been a definitive answer on the subject. The information was first published by the “ge” website.

Guto was fired from Ceará just over a month ago, after working for a year and five months. In addition to Vozão, he has recently worked for clubs in Serie A and B. The biggest one was Internacional.

Other names on Vasco’s agenda are Fernando Diniz and Jair Ventura, the latter first published by the website “Esporte News Mundo”. His last job was at Chapecoense, in the A Series of the Brazilian Championship this year.

By this year’s regulation of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Vasco can hire a third coach for the Serie B sequence because it was Lisca who asked to leave. If this was not the case or common agreement, the main team should follow with a professional hired for at least six months until the end of the competition.

-> Check the Brazilian Championship Series B table

Vasco’s next game is against CRB, on Thursday of next week (16/9).