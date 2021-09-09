After Marinho’s outburst, Santos president meets with player

Despite not publicly explaining the situation of Marinho’s injury, internally it circulates that there was no medical error in the player’s treatment, but rather a late diagnosis.

The atmosphere was tense at Santos after Marinho made a public outburst about the treatment he performed on his thigh and also told about proposals that Santos would have rejected, making his dissatisfaction clear.

Faced with the situation, Andres Rueda, president of Santos, will meet with the player this Wednesday, 08, at the Rei Pelé Training Center, to personally resolve the differences with the striker, who has also been facing difficulties with the crowd. The purpose of the meeting was to really understand what the player’s dissatisfactions are.

In an interview with Ademir Quintino, the athlete complained about the treatment he performed on the thigh, according to him, there was a medical error. The injury was identified by the DM in the interval between the matches against Juazeirense and Corinthians, respectively on July 28th and August 8th. In which a procedure was performed to draw blood from the hematoma. Internal information shows that there was no medical error, but that the lesion was identified late.

“I was very exposed. Something happened and nobody said anything. The guy who made the mess is no longer there, got it? Total (medical error)”, said the player in an interview on Tuesday.

The player also informed that the club received proposals from Palmeiras and Atlético-MG for him, but offers were denied, in contrast, Peixe had sold other players. Despite this, according to a survey made by the GE, no official proposal of the clubs was made by the player. Atlético-MG and Palmeiras only took surveys.

Apparently, the result of the meeting was satisfactory. The player is not confirmed for the match against Bahia, this Saturday, at 9 pm, in Vila Belmiro, as he is still recovering his physical condition. The game is valid for the Brazilian Championship.