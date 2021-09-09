After prejudiced speech on TV, Ana Paula Padrão is detonated on the web

The presenter committed a gaffe on an open television channel when she said that a traditional northeastern dish was consumed by poor people

On the night of last Tuesday, September 7, the presenter Ana Paula Padrão became the subject of social media after a controversial speech about a traditional dish of northeastern cuisine. Sharing the screen with fellow presenter Rafael Cortez, guest of the cooking competition show, the duo made comments that irritated Internet users.

The evening event required the competitors to make some recipe with “exotic” meats, such as alligator, quail, frog, soft crab and goat. The last one left, Cortez started the argument, saying that he wouldn’t have the courage to eat goat meat, as it doesn’t seem edible.

At the time, Padrão tried to reverse his colleague’s faux pas. Mentioning that meat was a common food in the interior of northeastern states, such as Pernambuco, she mentioned that it was meat consumed by “people who have little”.

According to information from the RD1 website, in a few minutes, the subject was already among the most commented on social networks. “It was a prejudiced comment”, opined a viewer on Twitter. “Respect our cuisine”, cried another.

“What a prejudiced comment from Ana Paula. Saying that people have nothing to eat and that’s why they eat goat meat, learn about the culture and the northeastern population before making this type of PREJUDICED comment”, fired a third.