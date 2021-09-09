Against Fortaleza, Hulk can reach 20 goals with the Atltico shirt

Hulk already has 30 direct participations in Atltico goals (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

undeniable that Hulk the big name of athletic in season. On Sunday, at 4 pm, against the strength, for the opening round of the return of the Brazilian championship, the player can reach 20 goals with the Rooster shirt in the year (a fact that hasn’t happened since 2018, with Ricardo Oliveira).

So far, Hulk has scored 30 goal appearances this season: in addition to swinging the net 19 times, he has made 11 assists. The biggest winner is Argentine Nacho Fernndez, who hit the net four times after the striker’s passes.

This year, Hulk reached the seventh ‘double-double’ of his career (at least ten goals and ten assists). He has achieved the mark twice by Porto-POR, Zenit-RUS and Shanghai SIPG-CHN. See below.

2010/11 – Porto – 53 games, 36 goals and 17 assists

2011/12 – Porto – 39 games, 26 goals and 16 assists

2013/14 – Zenit – 35 games, 22 goals and 11 assists

2015/16 – Zenit – 39 games, 23 goals and 23 assists

2017 – Shanghai SIPG – 44 games, 30 goals and 21 assists

2018 – Shanghai SIPG – 35 games, 17 goals and 14 assists

2021 – athletic – 43 games, 19 goals and 11 assists

If he scores against Fortaleza, Hulk will achieve the feat that only 11 strikers have achieved for Atltico in the century: scoring 20 times in the same year. I’m on the fans’ list as Marques, William, Diego Tardelli and Lucas Pratto. See them all in the gallery below.

Isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico can open up to seven points of advantage if they beat Fortaleza on Sunday. Click here and see all possible combinations.