Albon at Williams consolidates the rise of his “gang” in F1 – 08/09/2021

The announcement of the signing of Alex Albon by Williams is more than a well-deserved second chance for the Thai. It is the consolidation of a new generation in F-1 and also the confirmation that England has worked very well with its young drivers in recent years.

Take the final F-2 ranking in 2018. George Russell was the champion, followed by Lando Norris and with Albon in third place. Fourth was Nick De Vries, who won Formula E this season and is tipped to take a berth at Alfa Romeo in 2022.

In common, they are all drivers with successful and consistent trajectories in the youth categories. All are seen as potential GP winners for years to come, and have already given some demonstrations that they are on the way to making this a reality.

You can even include one more on the list, without going back too far: a season earlier, in 2017, the F-2 champion was Leclerc.

It is, in short, one of the best generations in recent times.

Although they have played for positions and beaten roda for most of their lives, they are good friends and see themselves as a “gang”.

This sentiment was made clear on Wednesday after Williams’ announcement.

“We’re back”, published Norris on his social networks. The post is illustrated with a photo of him, Russell and Albon in Bahrain last year.

“Mega-happy for Williams, Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon. Incredible duo for 2022, very deserved,” wrote Russell, who has just left the team for Mercedes.

The F-1 itself took the opportunity to post photos of the group in kart times. “The gang is complete! Again!” One of them is the main image of this post.

In its official statement on hiring the Thai, Williams called him “one of the most exciting young talents in motorsport” and cited his “multiple victories” in youth categories.

Despite running under the flag of Thailand, his mother’s country, Albon was born in London and spent most of his life in Bures, a small town in the south-east of England. He grew up playing kart races on a UK track against Norris and Russell. Next year, in a way, will be déjà vu.

The phase of the British in F-1 is a contrast with the situation that the country’s motorsport was experiencing at the beginning of the century. In 2001, for example, there was only one English driver on the grid: Button, still struggling to gain space at Benetton.

Around here, there is not the slightest sign of similar movement.