Ana Paula Padrão blames the ‘Masterchef’ edition for ‘prejudiced’ speech

Ana Paula Standard used their social networks to justify the comment featured in the most recent episode of “Masterchef”, gives Band. According to her, the comment she made about goat meat was compromised by the editing of the program. The presenter was called prejudiced by the public for having said that the food is prepared and consumed by “people who have little”.

“When our guest Rafael Cortez told chef Helena Rizzo that those meats he would never eat would be the goat, that it would be an ‘inedible’ animal, I told him: ‘you don’t know what you’re missing’ and told him a little. of this story for him. But not everything we record goes on air”, he declared, and apologized to the audience.

“Guys, not everything we recorded was aired and I’m here, humbly, to apologize. The sentence that was aired does not reflect what I think, it does not reflect everything I studied in the region, nor does it reflect my history. Nor does it reflect the history of MasterChef, who always tries to bring different ingredients, different ways of cooking from the south, north, northeast and all regions to be known throughout Brazil and to make all Brazilians proud. This person I am and what I think. I’m sorry. It really seemed very prejudiced there,” he concluded.

