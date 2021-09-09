Ana Paula Padrão is criticized after talking about goat meat on ‘MasterChef’

Ana Paula Padrão was criticized on the internet after talking about goat meat in this Tuesday (7) edition of ‘MasterChef Brasil’.
When talking to Rafael Cortez, guest of the episode, about meat considered exotic, the presenter stated that goat meat was common in the interior of the Brazilian northeastern states, such as Pernambuco, being constantly prepared and consumed by “people who have little”.
The conversation began when Rafael stated that he would not have the “courage” to consume the goat meat because it did not look like “edible meat”.
On Twitter, the presenter was criticized and netizens pointed out “prejudice”.