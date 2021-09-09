Analyst also believes in “iPhone 14” with hole-punch and Face ID under the screen – MacMagazine

We haven’t even had the official release of “iPhones 13” and we are already seeing leakers around dropping possible details of next year’s iPhones, called, for now, as “iPhones 14”.

Earlier today, Jon Prosser revealed some information about the iPhone lineup for 2022, including an iPhone 4-inspired design and a front-facing camera hole punch, without notch.

Now, corroborating Prosser’s information, Ross Young (one of the most trusted screen analysts) said Apple is, in fact, working on a version of Face ID that works under the screen — something he has said before.

However, Young corroborates with Prosser that this new Face ID under the screen will only be present on the “14 Pro” and “14 Pro Max” iPhones — while the “normal” models will continue with the clipping for the facial recognition system.

Young adds that as next year’s models are still in development, this change could still be scrapped or postponed.

Remember that the launch of the 2021 iPhones, so far called “iPhones 13”, is scheduled for next week’s special event, on September 14th — and you, of course, will follow everything closely here on MacMagazine. 😉

via MacRumors