Andrew Garfield’s full video leaks on Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3, which was subtitled “no return home“, is the most anticipated film of the year, and it hits theaters in just over three months, on December 16th.

The first trailer for the movie came out last month, giving a little preview of all the craziness that Spider-Man 3 reserves thanks to the fact that the plot of the new film explores the multiverse, an increasingly recurrent element in Marvel productions.

The Spider-Man 3 trailer simply broke the internet with confirmation of the return of villains such as Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), while still trying to keep surprise about the return of two others. characters.

Obviously, we are talking about previous versions of the hero, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which thanks to the multiverse will meet the version played by Tom Holland, a fact that Sony and Marvel still insist on not confirming.

But despite the studios not revealing the two characters in the trailer for Spider-Man 3, the internet didn’t help so much and in the same week of the preview some leaked images ended up going viral, bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Here’s more Spider-Man 3 leaks!

According to the leak last month, the footage belonged to a 12-minute behind-the-scenes video of Spider-Man 3, and now a preview of that video, focused on Andrew Garfield, has ended up on the internet. Check it out below:

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the day 17 of DECEMBER 2021.

