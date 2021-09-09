Android 12 Beta: Updated Relgio app and display interface based on Material You

Scheduled to be released by Google in the coming months, Android 12 will arrive with several new features for users, especially in the aesthetic part of the system, which will feature the so-called ‘Material You’, a feature that customizes the Android interface based on the wallpaper or theme that is applied on the phone.
Recently, the developer released a new update for the Clock app — which a few days ago annoyed many users by presenting a bug that affected the alarms — in the Beta 5 version of Android 12 and which allows testing this new feature in advance, although the app is expected to count. with this feature in the stable version.
Among the novelties in the application interface we have some visual improvements of Material You, which was presented a few weeks ago by Google and will be present in the next generation of Android, being available for testing by users enrolled in Android 12 Beta.
The main change in the app’s interface is the arrival of new colors that have been implemented throughout the app and are based on the device’s wallpaper. One of the most interesting news is the arrival of a new animation when closing the app, which minimizes and involves the widget present on the screen.
Do you use the Clock app on your smartphone? Do you prefer it or the native version of your cell phone? Tell us, comment!