Android 12 Beta: Updated Relgio app and display interface based on Material You

Scheduled to be released by Google in the coming months, Android 12 will arrive with several new features for users, especially in the aesthetic part of the system, which will feature the so-called ‘Material You’, a feature that customizes the Android interface based on the wallpaper or theme that is applied on the phone.

Recently, the developer released a new update for the Clock app — which a few days ago annoyed many users by presenting a bug that affected the alarms — in the Beta 5 version of Android 12 and which allows testing this new feature in advance, although the app is expected to count. with this feature in the stable version.