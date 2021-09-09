Anfavea: a very worrying moment from a political and institutional point of view

Anfavea, the entity that represents the automakers installed in the country, expressed concern about the worsening of the institutional crisis after the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, raised the tone in the attacks on the Judiciary in the protests on Tuesday, September 7th.

“We are very concerned about the current situation in the country from a political and institutional point of view”, commented the president of Anfavea, Luiz Carlos Moraes, during a presentation to the press of the results of the sector in August.

In addition to the impact on the exchange rate, which affects the cost of production in the industry, the executive once again highlighted the additional difficulties brought about by political instability in negotiations for new investments with controllers abroad.

“The country’s image is no longer good. These latest events create more concerns for our headquarters. I would like to leave a message of concern for the automotive sector for the current moment from an economic point of view and the consequences of this political and institutional instability”, pointed out Moraes.

The sector’s agenda, assured the spokesman for the automotive industry, will continue despite the troubled environment in Brasília – so much so that Anfavea presents this Wednesday to the Ministry of Mines and Energy a study on obstacles to the introduction of electric cars in the country.

The greatest concern, however, is with the progress of the congressional reform agenda, especially the tax one, and the implications of delaying essential agendas for economic recovery.

