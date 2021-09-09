Anitta confirms presence at VMA 2021

Anitta will be at VMA 2021 – MTV’s biggest awards show. The event will take place on Sunday (12/9), in Brooklyn, New York. Anitta confirmed her presence at the ceremony with a video interview with MTV. At the end of the interview, she says: “see you at the VMA”.

The Brazilian is not nominated in any category of the VMA and was not announced for the list of performances – either at the ceremony or at the pre-show. So the character of his participation in the event is still unknown. Some artists are invited to announce a trophy winner. Anitta has already fulfilled that role at the EMA, the European version of the MTV awards.

Sooo many questions for @Anitta — and I’m not the only one… @Burger King and I caught up with her to get some answers ahead of the 2021 #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/v4YleNvsPt — MTV (@MTV) September 8, 2021

What will VMA 2021 look like?

The awards are once again held with an in-person audience this year. She also returns to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. MTV chose the rapper doja cat as a hostess, and she will also perform. already the band Foo Fighters will be honored with the Global Icon trophy.

Read more:

Shawn Mendes, twenty one pilots, Chloe, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Justin Bieber, Jack Harlow, Tainy, The Kid LAROI and Ozuna are confirmed for musical performances. Lord he would also sing, but canceled his participation “due to changes in production elements”, whatever that means.

The artists chosen for pre-show performances are Polo G, Swedish House Mafia and Kim Petras.