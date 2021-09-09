Anitta rebuts criticism for supporting Juliette’s career: “Working on envy”

Anitta used social media to counter the criticism she has received for supporting the launch of Juliette Freire’s musical career. “I wanted to see someone exalt with 10,000 followers. Exalting who is at the top is very easy”, criticized a fan in Anitta’s profile, suggesting that the powerful one is taking advantage of the success of the BBB21 champion.

The singer did not leave the comment cheap and countered. “Reading some silly comments here… I did exactly the same with Clau [cantora lançada por Anitta]. He even lived in my house too and reached the top of Spotify [plataforma de streaming]. We don’t work together anymore, but we always talk and keep in touch… these internet people are working with envy. Cross creed,” he wrote.

Last Monday (6/8), at a press conference to promote the clip of Diferença Mara, her first work song from the EP Juliette, the ex-BBB spoke about her friendship and partnership with the funkeira.

“My relationship with Anitta is very beautiful, I really had her as a female reference. She did things she didn’t need, for example: spending hours with me in the studio, calling me when I was feeling bad, showing the bad side of being an artist”, says the girl from Paraíba.

