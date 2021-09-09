Antonela and Thomaz fight for opinion on Pyong’s marriage: ‘Bag full’ – 08/09/2021

Antonela Avellaneda complained about Thomaz Costa’s comments on “Ilha Record”. During a celebration, the actor stated that Pyong Lee will have problems in his marriage because of the model.

He keeps bugging everyone, bothering everyone. He keeps saying that he has a girlfriend, that he’s getting married and everything. The day before he was sleeping with another girl, he himself commented. He keeps bugging mine and your ass. I’m bored.

Antonela Avellaneda at “Ilha Record”.

“These are comments in a context that he doesn’t know because he wasn’t even here. And there are things that he was commented on in exile,” added the participant.

Next, the model argued with Thomaz in the village room because of the comments. “He doesn’t have 20 years for you to be talking about his relationship. It’s annoying for you to poke around. You don’t know about my life,” said Antonela to her ally. “It’s boring for yourself,” countered Thomaz.

Pyong, the show’s finalist, needed to calm things down. “This affects me on such an important day. I need maximum performance from you. Our rescue plan worked,” said the ex-BBB, who will face the latest tests with the allies.

For the final of “Ilha Record”, Pyong and Any Borges were able to choose two allies in their quest for the maximum prize of R$ 500 thousand. Nanah Damasceno and Claudinho Matos were selected by the DJ.

The final of ‘Island Record’

Today, the last conversation of the participants with the presenter Sabrina Sato in the village was shown. Finalists Pyong and Any set up the map of the island and indicated in which places they will start the search for parts of the treasure.

The edition showed the first tests faced by the participants in the search for the treasure. Small chests were scattered around the island in various ways: buried, in treetops or floating in the sea.

At the end of today’s edition, Sabrina Sato informed that Pyong only needs one chest to win the dispute. Any Borges still needs two items to overcome the opponent.

All participants of the “Ilha Record” season will compete for a prize of R$ 250,000. The explorer with the highest number of votes from the public will receive the reward.

The decision will be announced live tomorrow, with the presence of all season participants on “Ilha Record”. Finalists, Pyong Lee and Any Borges can also be selected and may receive a maximum prize of R$750,000.

The presenter Sabrina Sato announced that the voting will have some pauses during the exhibition of the final. At these times, the explorers who received the least public vote will leave the race.