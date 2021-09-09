Anvisa does not release CoronaVac batches due to insufficient documentation

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has not released the batch of 12 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine, manufactured by the Butantan Institute in a location not authorized by the agency and distributed to the states by the Ministry of Health. The batch has been blocked since last Saturday.

The decision was announced after a meeting and analysis of the documentation delivered by the Butantan Institute. According to Anvisa, the documents “do not respond satisfactorily to all the uncertainties about the new manufacturing location”.

In a statement, Anvisa also stated that Butantan did not present the inspection report issued by the sanitary authority, essential for the assessment of the plant’s approval conditions.

“The risk analysis presented by the Butantan Institute was not considered sufficient to guarantee the safety of the manufacturing process in the new location. Such analysis does not replace an inspection by the sanitary authority or the sanitary inspection report”, informed Anvisa.

To UOL, the Butantan Institute informed that it did not send the inspection report because the Chinese sanitary agency (NMPA) did not grant it the document directly, for internal reasons, “which is why Butantan asked Anvisa to request the document from the agency.”

The report, says Butantan, shows that the filling line has full operating conditions and also that the plant has authorization from the local health agency to manufacture vaccines.

“The process of providing information is permanent and dynamic. All questions requested by the Agency will be attended to by the Institute, as quickly as the situation requires,” stated Butantan, in a statement.

It is noteworthy that before distribution to the population, the 4 million doses made available in the state health network underwent strict quality control and were certified by the National Quality Control Institute, Fiocruz’s federal government agency, responsible for quality assessment of all immunizing agents distributed in Brazil. The vaccines have been validated and, therefore, had guaranteed quality for use in the population.”

Note from the Butantan Institute on the blocking of vaccine batches by Anvisa

According to Anvisa, now the Butantan Institute must present new documents for analysis or make it possible to carry out a face-to-face inspection by the health authorities.

Anvisa says that, to speed up the evaluation of the banned batches, it started the internal procedures of the servers’ trip to inspect the new vaccine bottling site. According to the agency, a team is already prepared to leave for China next week.

“The Chinese government is expected to confirm a possible exemption from quarantine, as the inspectors are vaccinated, which will make it possible to define the final date for the inspection,” the agency added.

Yesterday, the government of São Paulo announced that the doses of CoronaVac vaccine already applied to the population and which were suspended by Anvisa did not cause any complications in people who received the immunizing agent.

In all, Anvisa’s blockade affects 25 batches of CoronaVac vaccine, totaling 21 million doses — 9 million are still in the process of being sent to Brazil and have not been distributed to the PNI (National Immunization Program).