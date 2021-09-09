Anvisa has hacked page with Argentine flag – 08/09/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

A page on the website of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) was hacked on Wednesday (8). The target was the section containing the Traveler’s Health Declaration form.

The incident comes after the agency’s decision to interrupt a soccer game for the World Cup qualifiers last Sunday (5) between Brazil and Argentina.

The form that suffered the attack is mandatory for anyone, Brazilian or not, who intends to enter the country — and it was filled out with false information by four Argentine athletes, who concealed their passage through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days.

When clicking on the page (formulario.anvisa.gov.br), a flag of Argentina appears with the following sentence: “we are not forty (sic) to walk around your servers. are we going to be expelled too?”. Anvisa took the page off the air after contacting the column.

In the column, Anvisa says it will call the Federal Police. “In view of this criminal action, Anvisa is immediately calling the Federal Police and adopting technical measures to seek the restoration of the system”. The agency also says that it will publish, this Wednesday (8), instructions for those who need the form to travel.

The duel between Brazil and Argentina was interrupted 6 minutes into the first half, after ANVISA agents entered the field to order the removal of four Argentine athletes who would have failed to comply with sanitary quarantine regulations when entering the country.

According to the agency, the four athletes gave false information and concealed that they were in the UK in the last 14 days. Due to Covid’s sanitary rules, they could not have entered Brazil to prevent the spread of variants of the new coronavirus.