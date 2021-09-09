Anvisa website is hacked with Argentine flag: “Are they going to expel us too?” | international football

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) suffered a cyber attack on its website last Wednesday, which for a time displayed an Argentine flag and a provocative message about Sunday’s football superclass: “Are you going to expel us too?”

The agency said hackers attacked the website of the form that travelers fill out to enter Brazil, the scene of the controversial interruption of the match valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers between Brazil and Argentina, in São Paulo, on Sunday, by agents Anvisa .

“Anvisa, we haven’t quarantined to go through your servers: are they going to expel us too?” said the hackers’ message on a black background and under the image of the Argentine flag.

The cyber attack left Anvisa’s form down for about an hour and a half, but it did not affect other systems of the agency, which contacted “the Federal Government’s security agencies for appropriate actions.”

The match between Brazil, leader of the South American qualifiers with 21 points, and Argentina, second place with 15, was interrupted five minutes into the game by the entrance of health agents who pointed out four Argentine players for violating the anticovid protocol and for lying on the immigration form for entry into the country.

The Argentine national team denies the accusations and FIFA must now decide what to do with the match’s points.

According to Anvisa, Argentines Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Buendía could not have entered Brazil without respecting a quarantine because they were in the United Kingdom at some point in the last fourteen days.

The Federal Police opened an inquiry against the athletes, accused of omitting this information from the immigration register.