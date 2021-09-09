Anvisa’s website is attacked by hackers; agency explains that data was not affected | Science and Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported that its website Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV) suffered a cyber attack on Wednesday afternoon (8). On the website, the invaders placed an Argentine flag, which indicates a possible relationship with the suspension of the game that would be played against Brazil last weekend.

The Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV) must be filled in by all travelers coming from abroad. who wish to enter Brazil by air, as well as the presentation of the negative test for Covid-19.

Relationship with Brazil and Argentina game suspension

On Sunday (5), the Anvisa entered the field and disrupted the match between Brazil and Argentina to remove four Argentine athletes who would participate in the game in the World Cup qualifiers at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

According to Anvisa, the athletes failed to comply with the quarantine against the spread of the coronavirus and provided false health declarations. Three of them were on the field when the match started. The classic Brazil and Argentina was suspended by Conmebol.

Understand the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers

There is, therefore, a possible relationship between the interruption of Anvisa in the match and the cyber attack. The hackers entered the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV) page, which contains the form necessary for the entry of travelers from abroad in Brazil. The measure came into effect on December 30, 2020.

“As soon as the attack was identified, Anvisa’s digital security area got in touch with the Federal Government’s security agencies for the appropriate actions,” explained the agency.