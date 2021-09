For the enthusiasts of apple, good news: the US technology giant released, this Wednesday (8), a “taste” of iOS 15 — operating system for iPhones and iPads — which should be launched next week, at the event on the 14th, with the company’s new family of smartphones.

To be able to see what the new update will bring differently, users can use the “Tips” app and click on “What’s New in iOS 15”. The app, which can be deleted from the device, can be downloaded again from the App Store.

Find out what changes with the new iPhone update: